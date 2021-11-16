The number of adult migrants posing as unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border increases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More and more migrant adults have been caught lying about their age in order to be classified as unaccompanied children and get better treatment in the U.S.

Immigrant Attorney, Esther Valdez Clayton, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss this new phenomenon.

One sponsor in Florida took in a 24-year-old man, Yery Medina Ulloa, who turned out to be a gang member from Honduras, Clayton said.

Ulloa killed his sponsor, stabbing him to death, and leaving his four children without a father, Clayton added.