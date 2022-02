The Oak Ridge Boys celebrate the 40th Anniversary of ‘Elvira’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Elvira and the release of a new album.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Richard Sterban about the band and his career.

Richard Sterban was a back up singer for Elvis in 1972 when The Oaks reached out to see if he wanted to be their bass singer. Richard decided to leave Elvis and join The Oaks.