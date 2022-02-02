The Official Black Magazine promotes Black mental health awareness for Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – February is Black History Month!

A local publication called The Official Black Magazine is working to promote Black mental health awareness all month long.

Michael Cox, Publisher and Founder of the The Official Black Magazine, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what his magazine is planning.

Cox described that the first thing on their website is now a crisis hotline and resource for those who need it.

The content of the magazine really highlights caring for people within the community, said Cox.