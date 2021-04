The Old Town Model Railroad Depot is finally back open to the public

OLD TOWN, San Diego (KUSI)-

After nearly a year of being shut-down due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Old Town Model Railroad Depot is finally back open to the public with safety measures in place.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with the co-owner, David Lizerbram and discussed the importance of being back open and why people love the museum so much.

The Old Town Model Railroad Depot is open Thursday-Sunday 11am-7pm.