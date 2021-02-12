The Original 40 Brewing Company in North Park hopeful with COVID-19 trending down





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 case rates in the county are trending downward and with that anticipation for a move to the less restrictive red tier continues to grow especially for local businesses.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited The Original 40 Brewing Company in North Park where the outdoor dining is on tap to see how the business is doing and their thoughts on lowering COVID-19 case numbers and deaths.

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,113 new COVID-19 infections and 51 fatalities Thursday, breaking a three-day streak of fewer than 1,000 new cases and bringing the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to just shy of 250,000 and the death toll to 2,955.

Of 21,356 tests reported Thursday by the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, 5% returned positive, continuing a slow decrease in the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to below 6.5%, the lowest yet this year.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors noted the increase in new case numbers and deaths but said numbers overall were still trending favorably.