The Pacific Classic Stakes happening September 2 at Del Mar

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Pacific Classic Stakes is a Grade I American Thoroughbred horse race for three-year-olds and older over a distance of one and one quarter miles on the dirt track scheduled annually at the Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California.

The Pacific Classic is Del Mar’s richest and most prestigious race, taking place on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Joe Harper, previewed this year’s Pacific Classic on Good Morning San Diego.

