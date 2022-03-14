The Padres and the American Red Cross are teaming up for the Padres Spring Blood Drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday March 15th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the San Diego Padres and the American Red Cross will host the “Padres Spring Blood Drive”.

The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable – especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by the Omicron variant. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible.

The Budweiser Loft at Petco Park. Free parking will be available at the Premier Parking Lot, at the corner of Park Blvd. & Imperial Ave.