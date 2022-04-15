The Padres welcome everyone home for the first time in two years without restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is a big day for San Diego and Padres Fans! It’s finally the home opener and for the first time in two years there are zero restrictions.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was in Downtown San Diego with more details about restrictions at Petco Park post COVID-19 pandemic.

People flooded the streets of the Gaslamp, while they walked to and from their sports bar decked out in Padres gear.

Plante got to talk to some excited fans about the home opener, where everyone smiled as we kick off baseball in San Diego.

KUSI’s Bri Savant was also out at Petco Park getting the inside the park look, at the fun during Thursday’s game.