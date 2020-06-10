The Patrick Henry football team has a message about needing to make a change with social injustice.

The Patrick Henry football team has a message about needing to make a change with social injustice. Head freshman football coach Eboni Chambers talks about making a video during an interview with KUSI Sports Nick James that went viral on twitter. Chambers, was the catalyst in a video in wake of the George Floyd death and the protests around San Diego, and around the country. Players and coaches of all nationalities had a voice and a message in the video.