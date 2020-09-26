The People’s Alliance for Justice on fostering culture in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The People’s Alliance for Justice and the County of San Diego have signed the first-ever memorandum of agreement in the county’s history to decrease disproportionality in the foster care system.

Shane Harris said Black children are 20% of San Diego’s foster care system while blacks only make up 5% of the county’s population. Nearly 80% of black children in San Diego are put in non-relative placements meaning they are mostly placed outside of their families and communities they are familiar with when placed into child welfare.