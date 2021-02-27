The Perry Gallery in La Jolla Shores features San Diego artists





LA JOLLA SHORES (KUSI)- The Perry Gallery opened in La Jolla Shores in August of 2019. The Perry Gallery is known for supporting local artists and it allows them to showcase their work due to art shows and events, canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner, Dr. Andrew Perry spoke with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego and says, “It’s a great place to be. Now that there is more foot traffic in La Jolla, our artists work is getting recognized.”

On the weekends, you’ll find artists outside the gallery painting their next masterpiece. Kacey McKinnon also had the opportunity to speak with Leah Higgins, a San Diego native.