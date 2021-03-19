The Persian New Year, known as ‘Nowruz,’ starts March 20th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday of spring and renewal, celebrated by millions of people worldwide, dates back thousands of years.

In Iran, the idea of “spring cleaning” isn’t just a seasonal excuse to gut your closet; it’s the basis of a national holiday dating back millennia.

Every year, millions celebrate Persian New Year, or Nowruz (prounced “no-rooz”). In Iran, the new year begins with the advent of spring, and most everyone in the country — not to mention the millions of Iranians and non-Iranians who celebrate the holiday elsewhere around the world — observe it by doing a deep clean of their homes, celebrating a season of new life, and wishing for good luck in the year ahead.

Nowruz marks the end of the old year and the beginning of a new one, and it occurs on the day of the vernal equinox.

More accurately, the new year begins the second the equinox does — so, not just at the stroke of midnight. Usually, the equinox happens from March 19 to 21;

Nowruz is a Persian word where ‘Now’ means ‘new’ and ‘Ruz’ means ‘day’. Hence, Nowruz signifies a new day. Nawruz is the Iranian New Year celebrated by the ethnic Iranian people. In India, the Parsi community celebrate Nowruz with full fervour. This year, it falls on March 20.

