‘The Pettybreakers’ perform live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Tom Petty cover band, The Pettybreakers, rocked the house live on Good Morning San Diego performing such songs as “I Won’t Back Down,” “Something Could Happen,” and “All The Wrong Reasons.”

The Pettybreakers will play live on Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at The Music Box on 1337 India St.

Due to pandemic cancellations, March 2020 tickets will be honored.