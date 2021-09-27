The Pipe Hitter Foundation raising money to help U.S. Marine relieved of duty over viral video

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pipe Hitter Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign in support of Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller and his family.

The Pipe Hitter Foundation says Scheller “who had the courage to demand accountability from his leadership in the wake of a disastrous exit from Afghanistan that lead to the death of 13 of his fellow service members.”

Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, and his wife Andrea Gallagher, founded The Pipe Hitter Foundation, and joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their efforts in helping Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller.

PHF IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH THE SCHELLER FAMILY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR:

Transition out of the Military for Stu and his family.

Possible relocation

Possible Loss of Military Benefits & Retirement

Family Support during this difficult time for his wife and 3 children.

And mounting Legal Expenses

Full campaign details can be found here: pipehitterfoundation.org