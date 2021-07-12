The Plunge starts Summer camps

The Plunge at Mission Beach reopened two years ago and is in full swing in Summer 2021. Along with swim classes, group activities and events on Monday they started Play is San Diego’s Premium Day Camp. They Summer camp offers unique childcare services and specialized curriculum designed for kids ages 5 to 12 years old. The activity-based curriculum is focused on arts, science, and physical education, and assisting students with distance learning if applicable. The classes are open for enrollment through August.

Hanging at the @FitAthletic_SD Plunge this morning! They have day camps starting today plus you can come run the obstacle course noon to 6 all week long!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/HhYC1Trwjy — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) July 12, 2021