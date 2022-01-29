The Positive Movement is looking for volunteers and donations to help with new partnership

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Positive Movement Foundation aims to empower San Diego’s most vulnerable youth with tools, support, and mentorship to create the future of their dreams.

They have recently partnered with SD Bell Middle School to work on impacting the children at that school for two years starting Feb. 1.

The teachers are requesting a $500 classroom wish list and a $10,000 school wish list, that will be a total of $30k+ in school, classroom and sporting supplies.

They are actively looking for volunteers and donations to help support this middle school to provide the tools for these children’s’ futures.

Omid Sabet, Founder and President of the Positive Movement Foundation, was on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about what they are trying to do for this school and what you can do to help!