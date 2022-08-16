The PPR Alarm Clock Pep-Rally returns Friday at Otay Mesa High School





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report has been able to hold an Alarm Clock Pep Rally, but this week the tradition is coming back to Good Morning San Diego.

The famous PPR Alarm Clock Pep Rally is where local high schools get to showcase their school spirit to start off PPR Friday.

This week’s premier Alarm Clock Pep Rally will be Friday, Aug. 19 at Otay Ranch High School.

Allie Wagner joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego, with her newborn baby, to preview her return.

Allie said she is pumped up to get back to a “gym full of screaming kids,” and begin this year’s PPR season with an action-packed pep rally.