The price of greed in the NFL is $790M, says Hamilton
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports news.
A lawsuit from the St. Louis Rams against the National Football League has been settled — but the infighting has not, said Hamilton.
As a result, the NFL has to pay $790,000,000 in damages to the city of St. Louis for violating the relocation rules.
The price of greed in the NFL is $790,000,000, summed up Hamilton.