The price of greed in the NFL is $790M, says Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports news.

A lawsuit from the St. Louis Rams against the National Football League has been settled — but the infighting has not, said Hamilton.

As a result, the NFL has to pay $790,000,000 in damages to the city of St. Louis for violating the relocation rules.

The price of greed in the NFL is $790,000,000, summed up Hamilton.