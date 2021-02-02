The Prosperity Project: Building Abundance and A Map for A Life Well Lived

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Author John Lohrenz has a new book now available and joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his new book.

“Your health, wealth, relationships, self-growth and sense of adventure are all part of the equation for a happy and prosperous life,” he says in his new book, The Prosperity Project: Building Abundance and A Map for A Life Well Lived.

Lohrenz draws upon his professional and personal experiences and seamlessly blends them with the principles of modern psychology, health, wellness, and finance to inform his Pyramid of Prosperity—a reimagined version of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs that reflects present-day fundamental truths.

The Pyramid of Prosperity gives readers a visual representation of Lohrenz’s point that multiple contributors to happiness need to exist in harmony for the pinnacle of prosperity to be reached.

For more information, please visit www.johnlohrenz.com.