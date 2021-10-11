The pumpkin patch at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company is now open

CARLSBAD, CA (KUSI)- The Strawberry Company has officially opened its well-known pumpkin patch to visitors once again! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there on Good Morning San Diego and shows us all the fun people can have!

The pumpkin patch is open everyday at 9am- 7pm – Admission: $5, Children 5 and under are FREE.

In October, Fri & Sat open at 9am-10pm. On these days the pumpkin patch’s beer garden and speakeasy will open to the public. The speakeasy is located somewhere in the corn maze… tell the staff you ‘know their secret’!

One of the most popular attractions is the Apple Cannon!

1 bucket of 12 apples is $20

Sun-Thurs 9am-7pm, Ticket sales end at 6:45pm Fri-Sat 9am-10pm, Ticket sales end at 9:45pm

The Apple Cannons are air compressors that hurdle apples as high as 100 miles per hour. Only Apple Cannons in Southern California. They can shoot at multiple targets. There is a bell on the tractor and if you hit it you can win a FREE t-shirt.