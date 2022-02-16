The push to end mandatory masks for schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday was the last day of California’s indoor mask mandate, but state officials announced schoolchildren would remain masked until at least Feb. 28, following a COVID-19 assessment.

Effective Feb. 16, the San Diego Unified School District will lift restrictions on field trips, allowing students, staff, and others on school grounds the option to unmask outdoors, officials announced Tuesday.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the continued masking of schoolchildren.

Dr. Victory laid out three reasons for why continuing to mandate masks for children is grossly misguided policy.