The push to end mandatory masks for schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Super Bowl LVI took place on Feb. 13, drawing maskless crowds to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Physician, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the push to end mandatory masks for schools.

Why are children returning to school on Monday wearing masks, when on Sunday thousands flocked to the stadium without masks? Dr. Barke asked.