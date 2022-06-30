The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund honors Foundation for Women Warriors with $50,000 grant

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) -The Foundation for Women Warriors has received a $50,000 grant award from The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund for their Women Veteran Emergency and Transition Services programs in San Diego County.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund joins together over 130 members in meaningful and engaging ways to give back to the greater San Diego community. Since 2004, RSFWF has awarded close to $4.8 Million dollars in grants to local nonprofits. Mara Buchholz, former co-chair of the Grants Committee, says, “The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is a group of women dedicated to making a difference in our community and this year one of our grant focus areas was Women’s Services. These women veterans who are part of the Foundation for Women Warriors Emergency and Transition Services program soundly served our country. They deserve the same level of dedication from us, and we are proud to partner with Foundation for Women Warriors to help them solidify their financial, familial and emotional futures.”

“The Foundation for Women Warriors is a perfect fit for our organization, strong women helping other strong women succeed in a time of need,” said Nikki Carmody Ream, former Grants Co-Chair and Incoming Board Chair. “We look forward to continuing this relationship through volunteer opportunities in the many FFWW outreach programs.”

Foundation for Women Warriors also earned the 2022 Gayle Gillies-Mize honor, given to the organization receiving the most RSFWF member votes during the grant cycle.

Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors, shares, “This award comes at a time when all costs are rising; housing, childcare, gas, and other basic necessities, and will allow us to meet the growing needs of an increasing women veteran population in San Diego. We are truly grateful to partner with the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund to honor and empower our women veteran community by meeting their most pressing needs post-Covid and amid inflation”

Foundation for Women Warriors’ mission is to serve women veterans and their children so that their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. FFWW is the only organization in California solely focused on serving women veterans and their families. Their programs enhance the personal and economic wellbeing of women veterans and address the growing needs of the increasing population of military women transitioning to civilian life.