The Real Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, speaks out on stock market controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Real Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, posted a video message to his Instagram page to “all you Wall Street betters, Robinhooders, and day traders. It’s a message of love, respect and support.”

Belfort is a former stockbroker, convicted of fraud and related crimes in connection with the stock market back in 1999. His life story made famous by the movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Belfort is now weighing in on the controversy surrounding the Robinhood app, and the Reddit fueled surges on certain stocks like Gamestop and AMC.

Belfort believes “it’s amazing” that a group of people were able to use modern technology to fight massive hedge funds, but warned the stocks can go down as fast as they went up.

The Real Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to break down what happened on Wall Street.