The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort.

They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.

local Sound the Alarm event in El Cajon on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Sound the Alarm is a meaningful way to be a part of a larger movement while directly helping local families,” said Melissa Altman, Red Cross Southern California Region Preparedness Manager. “In just one day, you could help save a neighbor’s life by installing smoke alarms — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”

You can register at SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal to volunteer on May 14th!

Melissa Altman, Regional Preparedness Manager, talked with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about their event coming up and how you can volunteer!