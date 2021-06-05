The return of live music and how to play on the Wonderbus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tim Pyles joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the return of live music in San Diego and how bands can get on the Wonderbus to perform.

Bands of all styles and genres can reach Tim to get on the Wonderbus by emailing him at tim@dreamhahn.

Wonderbus, a pandemic pivot from Ernie Hahn, Founder of Dream Hahn and Chairman of the Board Wonderfront Festival, is bringing San Diegans live music again and ensuring local musicians have shows to play.