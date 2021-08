The Rhinehart Brothers’ World Premiere of Tanner Maverick’s Book of Sound

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tanner Maverick’s Book of Sound is a world premiere, all-original stage musical written by San Diego’s own Wyatt and Izaiah Rhinehart.

The Rhinehart Brothers, ages 18 and 20, have gathered a cast of 16 talented actors to present the show at The Ritz Theater in Escondido, August 13, 14 and 15th.