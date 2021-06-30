The Righteous Brothers with Bill Medley to perform at Pala Casino on 4th of July

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pala Casino is helping people celebrate the Fourth of July with a rockin’ performance by The Righteous Brothers and Bill Medley.

Legendary Singer Bill Medley himself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the upcoming performance.

The show will take place on July 4 at 6 p.m. at the Starlight Theater with ticket prices at $40.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pala Box Office, free of service charge, and through 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252).

Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.