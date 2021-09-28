The RNC National Committee Woman for CA, Harmeet Dhillon speaks at GOP Fall convention





DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- The California GOP convention was back in person this year after being virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 3-day convention began Friday, September, 24th through Sunday the 26th, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Following the Recall Election loss, California Republicans are looking ahead to the 2022 Midterms. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the RNC National Committee Woman for California, Harmeet Dhillon about how the Republican Party comes back from losing the recall election, the southern border crisis, and the future of the Republican Party.