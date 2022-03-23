The Rock Church and partners are to refresh the SDPD’s Northeastern Division

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From feeding meals to frontline workers during the pandemic, to beautification projects across San Diego, The Rock Church consistently finds way to give back tot he community.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Pastor Miles McPherson about a special project they have coming up.

Rock Church & La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club Volunteers Partner are to Refresh San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division

