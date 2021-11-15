The Rock Church hosts its 25th annual ‘Toys for Joy’ with special food distributions all week
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, Allie Wagner visited with Pastor Miles McPherson at the Rock Church and talked about their Thanksgiving distributions.
Starting Monday Nov. 15 and going all week long, they will be distributing a large box of groceries, a toy and a bag of treats for each child in the vehicle.
For more information or to volunteer check out the Rock Church’s website: https://www.sdrock.com/events/22036/