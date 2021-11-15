The Rock Church hosts its 25th annual ‘Toys for Joy’ with special food distributions all week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, Allie Wagner visited with Pastor Miles McPherson at the Rock Church and talked about their Thanksgiving distributions.

Starting Monday Nov. 15 and going all week long, they will be distributing a large box of groceries, a toy and a bag of treats for each child in the vehicle.

For more information or to volunteer check out the Rock Church’s website: https://www.sdrock.com/events/22036/

The Rock Church is doing a number of food distributions this week around the county with turkeys and sides for Thanksgiving. They still need volunteers and you can still donate @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD @therocksandiego pic.twitter.com/w1nnEz6aCA — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) November 15, 2021