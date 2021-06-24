The Rock Church hosts Summer Camps

The Rock Church is hosting in person Summer Camps until August 6. The camps are for ages 5-12 in two week and one week sessions. The camps are open to community and provide a wide variety of activities including sports science arts and adventure. The programs are designed to develop the physical emotional spiritual and social needs of each participant. Classes include

Art Exploration – Dance, Acting, Digital Arts, Ceramics, Drawing and Painting

Fitness & Fun – Games & Exercises as campers learn to develop a healthy lifestyle

Science Geeking – Build Robots, conduct Chemistry Experiments, and catapulting physics activities

Rock Sports – broaden your skills in football, volleyball, soccer, basketball and more

Game On – Gaming & Thinking Skills, Puzzle Solving, Video & Board Game Tournaments

Wild Water Days – having fun by getting wet and crazy

LEGO–Mania – what incredible creations will your child come up with?

Media Madness – Create videos, movie trailers, and news broadcasts

Kids’ Club – crafts, songs, games, sports, skits, and more!

Homework – Still in school? We will have a place for you to do your work and tutors to help.