The Rock Church is hosting a free virtual marriage enrichment event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rock Church knows your marriage is important. Yet no matter how much you and your spouse love each other, the Rock Church believes there are a number of issues and obstacles every couple will encounter.

Whether you discover differences in the ways each of you communicate, how you express affection, or how past wounds affect one’s current outlook, marriage requires connection.

Rock Church Pastor Darren Carrington discussed the upcoming free, virtual, marriage enrichment event to help couples and families during the coronavirus pandemic on Good Morning San Diego.

Click here to register.