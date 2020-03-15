The Rock Church livestreams their Sunday service due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s request that no large gatherings be held, The Rock Church did not meet for their physical service today. Instead, The Rock Church held a livestream service featuring Pastor Miles McPherson, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other community members. Their service stressed the importance of not living in fear of the coronavirus while still keeping safe from it.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went over to the Rock Church in Liberty Station to speak with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer about today’s unique service.

The Rock Church has also created a resource guide for other churches to host similar online services. Visit www.sdrock.com to watch the livestream and for all of these resources.