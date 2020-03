The Rock Church musters volunteers to refurbish N-95 masks amid coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of San Diego’s biggest and most well known churches is stepping up to help our front line health care providers.

Monday, volunteers with the Rock Church spent much of the day repairing damaged N-95 masks.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo spoke with Pastor Miles McPherson about the church’s efforts to help the San Diego community.

Rock Church brings in volunteers to refurbish hundreds of thousands of N-95 respiratory masks to protect doctors and nurses. Millions more masks will be needed in California. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/KxwlYYFNxa — Sasha Foo KUSI (@SashaFooKUSI) March 30, 2020