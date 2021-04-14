The Rock Church resuming indoor services at 100% capacity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Myriad San Diegans will be dressed in their Sunday best on April 18, when four Rock Church locations will take place indoors at 100% capacity.

The services will be open indoors at Rock Church’s Point Loma, City Heights, San Marcos, and East County locations at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Chula Vista and Microsites will continue to hold services outside at 10 a.m.

Rock Church Senior Pastor Miles McPherson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the congregation returning to 100% capacity.