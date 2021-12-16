The Rock Church to hold holiday food distribution on Jan. 9

THE ROCK CHURCH (KUSI) – The Rock Church is continuing their mission of feeding San Diego families in need.

Pastor Travis Gibson of The Rock Church, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more details about the food distribution.

Three more distributions are still in store for 2021, Gibson added.

On Dec. 15, the church will be at the Liberty Station Parking Lot near Vons with a food distribution and even diapers.

To learn more about future provisions, visit www.sdrock.com/ministries/provisions/