The Rock Church: Toys for Joy and food distributions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While many of us are planning our holiday meals, there are many families in need this holiday season.

Miles McPherson of the Rock Church joined Good Morning San Diego to share about the food distributions the Rock Church is doing throughout the County to help those in need.

Also, for the past 23 years, the Rock Church has brought hope to many families in need through Toys for Joy. While it will look a little different this year, you are still in need of help.