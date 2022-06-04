The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is racing to San Diego on June 4th & 5th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is coming soon to San Diego on June 4-5!

The Heineken 0.0 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series San Diego is a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

So lace up and get ready to run from Balboa Park all the way to Downtown San Diego.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards talked with Meryl Leventon, Race Director of Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series San Diego, about the upcoming run that is guaranteed to be a lot of fun!