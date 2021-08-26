‘The Rocky Horror Show’ returns live at the OB Playhouse this weekend

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Live theater is back at the OB Playhouse with the classic musical “Rocky Horror Picture Show” returning to the big stage this weekend.

Joey Kirkpatrick, who plays Frank N. Furter in the show at the OB Theater Company, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the return of the show.

The show plays continuously from Aug. 26 to Oct. 30, Thursdays through Saturday at 8 p.m.

To learn more information on the show visit www.obtheatrecompany.com/the-rocky-horror-show.html