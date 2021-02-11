The Rosa Parks legacy lives on at Mesa College in celebration of Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At San Diego Mesa College every February, the first week of Black History Month activities includes the annual Rosa Parks Birthday Recognition Celebration.

This year, the COVID-19 epidemic has prohibited the tradition of celebrating together, so Mesa College honored her with a special virtual video montage presentation: Power of One: REFLECTIONS of the Rosa Parks Project. If you want to watch it, click here.

San Diego Mesa College and civil rights activist Rosa Parks enjoyed a special relationship. Mrs. Parks visited the campus on February 4 and 5, 1992 and again in 1995. In 1993, the campus was named the western branch of the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development.

Following Rosa Park’s death in 2005, the college wanted to honored the late civil rights activist. In 2010, the Rosa Parks memorial project was designed to celebrate the legacy and attributes of the civil rights activist and especially the “Quiet Strength” that all people have within them to take a stand against repression and injustice.

Mesa College President, Dr. Pamela Luster, and the Black Studies Department Chair, Dr. Thekima Mayasa, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.