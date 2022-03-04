The Russia-Ukraine War continues to worsen as refugees pour out of Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many San Diegans have ties to Ukraine and are working to help send their loved ones support overseas.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Yaro Lozovyi, Local Ukrainian, who moved from Lviv, Ukraine 30 years ago about contacting his family and friends during the war.

The Biden Administration will allow Ukrainians in the U.S. to stay here under a form of humanitarian relief called “Temporary Protected Status”.

It’s available to people who would face extreme hardship if they returned to home countries devastated by armed conflict or natural disasters.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire right now in south east Ukraine after being shelled by the Russian Military.

Later in the Evening Jeffries talked with Rep. Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, where he updates us on what is going on as we near a week of war in Ukraine and the recent attack on their nuclear powerplant.