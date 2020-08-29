The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center reopens amid pandemic

(DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO)- The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center closed in March due to Covid-19. However, the center has reopened and wants the community to know they have implemented safety precautions for their patients and have extra beds for those looking for a way to a better life.

The center offers anyone a free 6-months in the rehab program. However, the Administrator of the program and Pastor Jennifer Swain says they have seen less people coming in and they don’t know why. She also mentions that Covid-19 has taken a huge affect on the community and many are resorting to drugs and alcohol. The Salvation Army rehab center in Downtown San Diego has open beds and is willing to take anyone in.

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center is “Doing the most good” and will help you or someone else in need, find a better path.

If you know someone in need or would like to talk to a program advisor, please call: 619-239-4037

