The Salvation Army and Walmart team up to ‘Stuff the Bus’ for kids in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the economy at its lowest point in years and unemployment at its highest, the needs in our community are greater than ever in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Salvation Army continues Doing the Most Good by helping students get set for success by collecting school supplies during its annual Stuff The Bus campaign.

During the weekend of August 7th – 9th, shoppers will have the opportunity to donate school supplies at their local Walmart.

Not comfortable shopping in the store? Go to sandiego.salvationarmy.org and purchase school supplies from the Walmart registry

WHAT: Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive

WHEN: Friday August 7th – Sunday August 9th

WHERE: San Diego area Walmarts

Website: https://sandiego.salvationarmy.org/