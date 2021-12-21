The Salvation Army is giving back during the holidays and need your help!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Lt. Colonel Lescano about the meals that they will be distributing this year and their Virtual Kettles.

Centre City at 825 7th Avenue Downtown will be the main location for their Christmas meal.

They also will be serving meals at their El Cajon Red Shield location (1025 E. Main Street).

Meals will start to be served at 11am & end approximately at 12:30pm.

Anyone is welcome to simply show up & enjoy a nice hot meal free of charge.

To Donate to their virtual kettles click HERE

