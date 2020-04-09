The Salvation Army is working to help during the COVID-19 Pandemic





San Diego (KUSI) – The Salvation Army is helping to meet the essential needs of the most vulnerable San Diegans all across the county.

Whether it’s someone who has lost their job and is without food, or seniors who must shelter in place for their own safety, The Salvation Army is helping to deliver the essentials they need.

They are doing food distributions at seven corps locations all over the county. They said they are seeing a 300 percent increase in need.

For Children,“Grab n go” lunches are available for kids who are out of school. Any family with children is eligible.

The San Diego Kroc Center is providing daycare for essential workers. C..A.R.E. ( Camp Approved For Responders of Emergencies) is a much-needed childcare program for first responders for whom staying home is not an option.

For Seniors, they are housing seniors at five Silvercrest Residences and providing meals for those home-bound seniors who request it.

They are also making the meals available for pick up as well as delivering them to those who cannot leave their homes. They are serving close to 1200 seniors per week.

The Salvation Army housing and rehabilitation programs for those working to be free from drug and alcohol addictions continue, despite the closure of all of thrift stores which support that program.

They are also offer spiritual encouragement and Sunday church services online.

This all possible with the help of generous donors and they need the public’s help to continue programs and the increased need they are seeing during these challenging times. Here’s how you can help:

1. Make a monetary donation that stays right here in San Diego

2. Donate non-perishable food & cleaning supplies

3. Volunteer to help put together food boxes

Go to their website sandiego.salvationarmy.org or any of our social media pages for more information