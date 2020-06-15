The Salvation Army Kroc Center is reopening with limited activities





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army Kroc Center in San Diego, California is excited to share that the doors of The Kroc Center will reopen at 6am on Monday, June 15, 2020, for the first time in over three months.

Changes have been made throughout the facility to ensure the health and safety of Kroc Center members, staff and guests. All Kroc Center employees will be wearing masks, and Kroc members and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear them to help protect each other as well as vulnerable populations. Fitness & Aquatic capacities will be limited according to social distancing mandates and in consideration of activity participation.

The facility operating hours will be divided into 90-minute blocks, followed by 30-minute gaps for staff to perform deep cleaning and preparation for the next group of users. Staff will have their temperature screened before coming into work and Kroc Center members will be asked to verbally acknowledge positive responses to a pre-visit questionnaire. Social distancing will be enforced by rearrangement of machines and marked line queues and waiting areas.

“Cleaning and Sanitizing is the most important thing that we are addressing,” said Major Rick Peacock, Salvation Army Corps Officer and Executive Director. “The great news is that we already had an exceptionally high standard of disinfecting in the center.”

Activities that will be available in the initial phase of reopening include cardio, strength and circuit equipment in the Fitness Center, Competition Pool Lap Swimming and Recreation Pool water walking and independent exercise. The Kroc Center will have a Seniors 62+ Only dedicated block of time in the morning for those who are healthy and pass a pre-entry questionnaire check. Virtual group exercise classes will also be available; Live Group Exercise classes are slated to begin near late June/early July.

Locker rooms will be closed for the time being. Members are encouraged to come ready to work out and swim and plan to go home to get ready for the rest of their day. Swimmers may use the outdoor showers for required pre-swim rinsing.

The “Wave B” phase of reopening will expand operations to include the following programs and amenities: Adult Group Exercise classes, private and small group music, swim, Ice and Dance classes; personal training (scheduling based on ability to safely maintain distancing between trainer & client). The following programs are slated to resume in future Waves: Playcare and Tiny Tikes, Corner Zone parties (limited capacity), Youth Sports Leagues, and Senior-focused classes and programs.

Kroc Center staff are very excited to see members come through the doors beginning Monday, June 15. We ask your patience and generous spirit with this short-lived change in operations.

For more information about the different reopening waves, hours of operation, and more, please visit sd.kroccenter.org.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center opens today for the first time in 3 months! Day camp also starts today!@KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/cBeLRlmG6Z — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) June 15, 2020