The Salvation Army makes Christmas wishes come true across the county





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Now that Christmas Eve is just days away, local charities have been working overtime to make sure no one is forgotten.

One organization, The Salvation Army, has been doubling down this year with a food and toy drive for local families in need.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from a room full of toys at the Salvation Army’s Door of Hope with more details.