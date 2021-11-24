The Salvation Army needs your help filling Santa’s sack

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army is asking your help in ensuring that Santa’s sacks are full of toys for children here in San Diego and around the world.

Janet Higley-Reade, Christmas CoChair and Volunteer Manager at The Salvation Army, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how you can help fill Santa’s sack.

With COVID-19 on and the supply chain crisis, toy donations are very slowly trickling in, said Higley-Reade.

Before the Dec. 14 deadline, the organization is in need of 10,000 toys, about 6,000 items of nonperishable food, and $20 gift cards in order to meet the needs of the families who have registered for their Christmas program.

Drop off your donations at the Salvation Army Kroc Center located at 6845 University Ave. or donate money on their website for the organization to purchase items with.

For more information visit www.sd.kroccenter.org