The Salvation Army Spring Break food distribution to take place at Toyota of Poway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association is sponsoring its 3rd annual Day of Service to help fill the pantries of families in need on April 12th.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Marty Fernandez the genera sales manager at Toyota of Poway, about the Salvation Army Spring Break Food Distribution event.

Later on in the morning KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Free Food Distribution at Toyota of Poway, previewing the event.